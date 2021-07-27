HUNTINGTON — More than 50 missing manhole lids and catch basin covers in Huntington have been reported as stolen.
Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said the lids and covers were taken. He said the Huntington Sanitary Board is assuming that the thefts occurred in order to get the scrap metal value of the lids and covers.
“It’s an ebb and flow. We had waves of this that occur in my three years of tenure with them,” Bracey said of how often the covers go missing.
He said it’s happened a couple of times and then it seems that people become aware of the issue and the thefts stop.
Bracey said a police report was filed about the missing lids and covers. He said the sanitary board has also received a video of someone taking a lid in broad daylight.
Jay Edwards, assistant director of the sanitary board, said what typically happens is that covers and lids are taken from intersections where there is a group of two or four pieces.
If someone were to take the cover to sell as scrap metal, they wouldn’t get very much out of it, he said. Local scrap metal dealers have been contacted to be on the lookout for possible sellers.
However, the sanitary board does see a cost to replace. Edwards said replacements cost between $75 and $100 per cover, as each hole varies in size. The sanitary board does not keep replacements in their inventory, so they must be specially ordered.
“It’s quite costly for us. And ultimately, when I say for us, it’s you if you live here in the city. Every rate holder is paying for this,” Bracey said. “So it’s costing all of us dearly.”
When a manhole cover is discovered missing, the sanitary board will mark off the hole with cones. To report a missing cover found after it has been taken, call Edwards at 304-781-1911.
City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers said in an email if someone witnesses the theft of a manhole cover in progress, they should immediately call 911 as with any other crime.
“If anyone has any information regarding these thefts that would lead to an arrest or the recovery of the manhole covers, they can always call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444,” Chambers said.
Lt. Phil Watkins of HPD said via an email from Chambers that only one police report was filed July 16 in reference to a theft July 15.
“The officer states in the report that there have been multiple, similar thefts that have occurred since December 2020, according to the complainant,” Watkins said. “The theft remains under investigation as well as whether it is connected to any previous thefts. But again, only one report has been filed.”
Watkins said the investigation is too early to give a comment on suspects. An exact number of thefts was not included in the police report, he said. The report describes the items as manhole covers and storm drain grates.