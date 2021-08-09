HUNTINGTON — More than 50 pounds of illegal drugs were seized last month as federal and local law enforcement conducted a day of raids to arrest 18 individuals named in a federal indictment accusing them of participating in a drug trade organization.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said during the raids more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin. In addition, authorities seized 14 firearms and more than $335,000.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, one kilogram of illicit fentanyl, about half a pound, has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
Those named in the indictment include William Raeshaun Byrd, 31, Huntington; Marvin Jerome Calvin, 40, Huntington; Mark Anthony Chandler, 30, Huntington; Kimberly Ann Combs, 44, Huntington; Robert Lamont Congleton, 41, Huntington; Reginald Jerome Hairston, 43, Huntington; Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, Huntington; Erica Antoinette Kirker, 34, Huntington; Brayan Luces, 24, Columbus, Ohio; Aaron Scott Midkiff, 36, Huntington; Edward Shane Midkiff, 34, Huntington; Scott Lee Midkiff, 35, Huntington; William Edward Nellons Jr., 37, Huntington; Leonard Brandon Joe Rice, 34, Louisa, Kentucky; Dennis Wayne Snyder, 31, Hurricane; Ricky Lee Taylor, 57, Charleston; Christopher Leon Vest, 33, Huntington; and Dillon Andrew Young, 28, Sissonville.
An indictment is an allegation and does not prove guilt. Several of the defendants have already been released on bond.
The defendants were arrested last week after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed arrest and search warrants in numerous locations in and around Huntington. The activity followed a search warrant execution last week in Columbus, Ohio, which led to the seizure of 36 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of Brayan Luces.
“Our efforts in this case should reassure the people of Huntington that we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute drug dealers at all levels in order to keep our communities safe,” Johnston said.
FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said he hopes the arrests sends the message Huntington is closed for illegal business.
“We will not tolerate brazen drug dealers operating in plain view near schools and in the community we all call home,” he said. “The FBI focuses on dismantling these types of criminal organizations from the top down.”
Johnston said Luces is accused of supplying Byrd with multi-kilograms shipments of fentanyl and cocaine, which would be transported from Columbus to Huntington by vehicle.
Byrd would then supply multiple individuals, including Vest, with the drugs, who would then supply lower-level dealers, like Scott Midkiff and Erica Kirker. Byrd, Vest, Midkiff and Kirker all distributed significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine to other dealers in the Huntington area.
Others in the conspiracy distributed and or assisted in the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and heroin in the Huntington area and other locations in West Virginia.
The drug trade organization used multiple Huntington homes to store and prepare the drugs for distribution, Johnston said.
A search warrant filed in federal court for 1530 3rd Ave., in Huntington, less than a block from Marshall University’s Smith Hall, said federal agents had been conducting a long-term drug investigation since fall 2020 in the Huntington area. During the investigation, they determined Scott, Edward and Aaron Midkiff, along with Kirker, were involved in the extensive drug trafficking organization.
Between Oct. 26, 2020, and Feb. 26, 2021, informants made at least nine controlled purchases of meth, three of which occurred inside the home.
While arresting Aaron and Edward Midkiff, they found fentanyl on the living room floor packaged for sale, the federal agent wrote.
Thursday’s raids appear parallel to that of Operation Saigon Sunset in April 2018 in which 200 law enforcement agents swamped Huntington simultaneously to raid a dozen locations. It led to the shut down of the Peterson Drug Trade Operation and the arrest of nearly 100 individuals with active warrants.