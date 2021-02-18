IRONTON — More than 5,000 homes remained without power Thursday following severe winter weather, according to Mike Boster, director of the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.
Buckeye Rural still has some 4,386 customers without power, Boster said Thursday afternoon. The company provides power to about 10,000 homes and businesses.
Ohio Power had some 12,000 homes without power Wednesday, but service was restored to a number of homes Thursday, he said.
Lawrence County officials signed an emergency declaration earlier this week due to the weather conditions. Gov. Mike DeWine approved the emergency certification Wednesday.
The emergency declaration led to the Department of Natural Resources sending crews with chain saws to remove trees across county and township roads, Boster said.
“Please be patient,” Boster advised county residents.
While the Lawrence County Courthouse was closed earlier this week, it reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone coming to the courthouse needs an appointment, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
The commissioners met briefly Thursday.
The board approved a matching grant of $8,557 for the Lawrence County Airpark.
The board also approved status changes for members of the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services.
Marco Bookhammer, Adam Estep and Luke Rodbell, all part-time emergency medical technicians, were named as full-time emergency medical technicians. Stephen Alley was named a full-time advanced EMT, and Leah Bryant was named a full-time paramedic. Both already had positions with the ambulance service.