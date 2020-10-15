HUNTINGTON — More than 75 businesses requested free personal protective equipment from the city of Huntington on the first day a phone line dedicated to connect business owners with the items was open.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, as of Thursday morning 76 businesses and nonprofits representing 1,143 employees had requested the personal protective equipment (PPE) from the city, which started offering the items to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said nearly three dozen businesses had requested PPE within a few hours of the phone line opening Wednesday.
“The fact is that the margins are so razor thin, that if they aren’t having to spend money on PPE and we are able to provide it to them, then that certainly helps them to make sure their employees can come in and be able to be productive but also safe,” he said.
The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The items will be put together and a representative from the city’s Finance Department will notify the business of when the items can be picked up from the mayor’s office at City Hall.
The equipment is being offered by the city for free to any business with 100 or fewer employees. Available items include disposable masks, hand sanitizer, packages of disinfectant wipes, individual sanitizing wipes, gloves and protective eyewear.
Requests for the equipment can be made by calling 304-696-5536.
Williams said establishing the hotline was important to help the businesses stay competitive during the pandemic.
“We’re in a position to help. Along those lines, this links up with reducing our business taxes, reducing the refuse fees to our residents. It’s just one more service we can provide,” he said. “It’s just a small thing we can do to help everybody survive this pandemic.”
In other COVID-19 relief news in Huntington, this week Huntington City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to extend its fee and tax relief package, which eliminates a $20-per-month refuse fee for residences and its business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city.
If approved at the Oct. 26 City Council meeting, it would extend the suspensions until Dec. 31.