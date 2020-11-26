ASHLAND — Whether it’s a chorus of angels, Santa and his reindeer, or whimsical penguins playing on an igloo, this year’s Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland has something for everyone.
The light display at Central Park opened Nov. 16 and features 60 holiday displays that are illuminated with more than 800,000 lights.
While several aspects of the annual festival — including the Christmas parade downtown, train rides and visits with Santa at Central Park, the beauty pageant, karaoke and Breakfast with Santa — were canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people can visit the light displays that cover the park’s 52 acres through Jan. 3.
For more information, visit winterwonderlandoflights.org.