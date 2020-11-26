Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Whether it’s a chorus of angels, Santa and his reindeer, or whimsical penguins playing on an igloo, this year’s Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland has something for everyone.

The light display at Central Park opened Nov. 16 and features 60 holiday displays that are illuminated with more than 800,000 lights.

While several aspects of the annual festival — including the Christmas parade downtown, train rides and visits with Santa at Central Park, the beauty pageant, karaoke and Breakfast with Santa — were canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people can visit the light displays that cover the park’s 52 acres through Jan. 3.

For more information, visit winterwonderlandoflights.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.