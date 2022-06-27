IRONTON — More than a dozen people were indicted earlier this week on drug and other charges that, in many cases, won’t end in prison sentences.
Erin N. Berra, 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, was indicted on charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of meth and possession of criminal tools.
Philip J. Zetter, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, assault and possession of criminal tools.
Lakeesha R. Grayer, 27, of North Staunton Road, Huntington, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Adam T. Fraback, 38, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Melissa S. Jenkins, 38, of County Road 51, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Teddy R. Nelson, 47, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tyler E. Butcher, 30, of County Road 120N, South Point, was indicted on charges of theft and breaking and entering.
Timothy M. Ross, 30, of County Road 119, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth.
Robert A. Szostek, 46, of the 500 block of 5th Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth.
Dennis E. King, 68, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Terrence D.H. Johnson, 37, of Groveport, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of felony vandalism.
Brian W. Webb, 48, of the 300 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of the theft of an ATV.
Evin R. McConnell, 25, of the 100 block of 4th Street, East, South Point, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence.
Chad A. Reynolds, 38, of Private Drive 2151, South Point, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and criminal damaging.
Britney D. Wells, 36, of Gilley Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, possession of heroin and obstructing official business.
Laura D. Fisher, 33, of the 2100 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.