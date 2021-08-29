IRONTON — More than a dozen people were indicted last week on drug possession charges. The felonies, under Ohio law, generally don’t end in prison time but end in treatment.
Wayne Q. Williams, 47, of Private Drive 15, South Point, was indicted on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. The indictment also seeks confiscation of $1,560 in cash he had in his possession when arrested.
Samantha J. Nelson, 28, of Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of meth.
Ashleigh N. Clark, 27, of Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Adam E. Daniels, 41, of North High Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of theft and criminal trespassing.
Allison R. Thompson, 25, of Lyburn, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of falsification, possession of drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenton A. Littlejohn, 21, of County Road 161, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Kelly L. Hall, 40, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking in meth and possession of criminal tools.
Michelle A. Jenkins, 40, of Township Road 606, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Claude J. Ross, 68, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Brian W. Potter, 53, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Skylar James Evans, 19, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
David Rickey Jr., 46, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jerrod Lee McKinney, 41, of County Road 411, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
Heaven L. Renner, 25, of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Caleb M. Gregory, 25, of the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Shannon L. Clark, 36, of County Road 14, Waterloo, was indicted on a charge of theft.
Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 28, of Township Road 276N, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Arnold R. Anderson, 43, of Morehead, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Cara D. Kimmel, 35, of Woodrock Drive, Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Aaron T. Workman, 33, of Ohio 378, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Joshua R. Barrett, 29, of the 700 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Heather J. Ratliff, 48, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, was indicted on identity fraud and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.