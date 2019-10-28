HUNTINGTON — The A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington got a little bit spookier Monday as more than 50 children entered a corner room before emerging dressed as dragons, zombies and unicorns.
It was the culmination of the sixth annual Halloween costume drive hosted by the community center and the city of Huntington. Throughout October, about 200 new and gently-used costumes were donated for children of all ages and sizes. Included were donations from Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy and a thrift store in Chesapeake, Ohio.
The costume drive comes in time for both a Halloween party at the community center and trick-or-treating throughout the county Thursday night.
Having the costume drive comes as a relief for some parents because otherwise it’s an extra expense on top of buying candy and planning for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays right around the corner, said MaRia Hill, director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
“For the center, it takes a load off me worrying about whether the children will have costumes or not,” Hill said.
The city and community center decided to start the costume drive six years ago after realizing that Thanksgiving and Christmas were covered by many different charities and organizations, said Bryan Chambers, city communications director. It began just for children at the community center and has since grown to include any child in the region in need of a costume.
Inside the center Monday, employees had prepared three clothing racks of costumes and a large table full of accessories, masks and pretend weapons. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was busy helping children select costumes before helping them adjust their halos, wigs or goggles.
Shailyn Downs, 7, was showing off a new unicorn costume she selected, complete with a pastel wig, tutu and a golden horn. Downs said she was looking forward to collecting her favorite candies Thursday night.
“Halloween is the best,” Downs said.
Joshua Can, 9, was walking around the center while wearing a surgeon costume with a bloody gown and face mask. He said he picked the costume because he wants to be a doctor when he grows up.
“I wanted to be a doctor because I want to save people,” he said.
Kenyah Chandler, 9, proudly showed off a black cat costume she selected with ears and a tail. She said Halloween is one of her favorite holidays and is looking forward to visiting all the houses on Halloween night.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center Halloween Party, which is open to the public, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The center is located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.