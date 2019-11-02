HUNTINGTON — Hot wing lovers chowed down on about 200 pounds of hot wings at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Saturday as they celebrated the fifth year of Huntington’s Wing Fling.
The all-you-can-eat wing festival featured samples from 12 restaurants — including Texas Roadhouse, Delta by Marriott, Savor SMG Huntington and others — that used dry rubs and special sauces on the meat. For the first time this year, beer samplings from more than 20 breweries were offered to VIPs.
April Bias, director of marketing and sales for ASM Global, the management company for the arena, said the arena provides the wings, but the creativity is left up to the restaurants.
“We provide them with 200 pounds of wings, and we have them take them back to the restaurant to prepare them and create special sauces for the event,” she said. “And then they’ll bring them back. They’ll cook them (the day of) and then bring them here.”
Each restaurant had two special wing sauces or rubs, and each eater received two wings at a time from each booth. Bias said the 200 pounds of wings cost about $4,000 to $5,000, but the cost was worth it to see what creative ideas the participants came up with.
The event was pushed back from October to November this year to get more participation, based on weather and people trying to get out of the house. A big-screen television played college football in the background as participants chowed down, and games like cornhole were made available to make it more people-friendly.
Franklin Estep, of Ashland, had wing trays stacked six high as he searched for a table.
“It’s really like tailgating, but taking out the cold, and the pressure of cooking isn’t on me,” he said. “(I have) to make sure I get my money’s worth, though. We’ve come a few years and it really seems to get better with wings and the environment every time.”
The fifth year offered general admission, standard VIP and ultimate VIP packages. Standard VIP allowed for 30-minute early entry, a reserved seating area and two drink vouchers. The ultimate VIP included samples from the 20 breweries.
A “King of the Wings” wing-eating contest and voting for people’s favorite and judge’s choice of best wing rounded out the festival. With Max & Erma’s — a two-year winner in the judge’s or people’s choice category — now out of business, the top spots were open to anybody.
Newcomer Bombshells Burgers and BBQ won both the judge’s and people’s choice, while Chris Warner was declared the “King of the Wings” for the fifth year in a row.