HUNTINGTON — More people in West Virginia have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that 154,798 people in the state had received both doses of the vaccine as of Friday morning, while 258,451 people had received the first dose.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
Currently 14.5% of the state’s 1.78 million population have received at least one of the vaccine doses, and 8.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, the second highest rate in the country.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov. To date, more than 240,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
DHHR also reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 129,055, and 12 new deaths, for a total of 2,248. An 88-year-old man from Wayne County was among the deaths reported Friday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in that county to 31.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,163), Berkeley (9,532), Boone (1,538), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,983), Cabell (7,646), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (460), Fayette (2,587), Gilmer (699), Grant (1,044), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,491), Hancock (2,565), Hardy (1,257), Harrison (4,788), Jackson (1,638), Jefferson (3,560), Kanawha (11,795), Lewis (1,012), Lincoln (1,198), Logan (2,643), Marion (3,601), Marshall (2,967), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,334), Mercer (4,138), Mineral (2,567), Mingo (2,082), Monongalia (7,716), Monroe (930), Morgan (909), Nicholas (1,154), Ohio (3,567), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (580), Preston (2,499), Putnam (4,116), Raleigh (4,561), Randolph (2,356), Ritchie (604), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,640), Wayne (2,576), Webster (289), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,908) and Wyoming (1,716).
Cabell County reported 663 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 175.
In Kentucky, coronavirus-related restrictions are being relaxed at some long-term care facilities.
Indoor visitation will resume at non-Medicare-certified facilities that have been through the COVID-19 vaccination process, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Group activities, communal dining and visitations among vaccinated residents will resume, he said.
Included in the updated protocols are assisted living facilities, personal care homes, intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities and independent living centers, Beshear said.
“It’s been a long journey, and it’s exciting to be able to relax some restrictions,” said state Cabinet for Health and Family Services inspector general Adam Mather.
People will be expected to schedule their visits with the facility, and up to two visitors from the same household can visit a resident at one time, state officials said.
Visitors will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit. The new protocols will take effect Saturday.
Beshear said Friday that more than 550,000 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The state reported 1,993 new cases of the virus Friday, along with 28 coronavirus-related deaths.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department said positive case numbers continue to decrease in the county, with just 65 cases reported since Sunday. The county also reported three virus-related deaths.
Statewide, there were more than 2,300 new cases reported, for a total of 949,695, with 16,693 total deaths.