CHARLESTON — Parts of the region saw snow early Tuesday, and it caused headaches for many drivers during their morning commute.
Officials in parts of West Virginia warned drivers to stay off snow-slickened roads if possible, with authorities in Kanawha County issuing the warning as the number of traffic accidents mounted.
The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for areas of West Virginia through Tuesday afternoon, with the forecast calling for some areas to receive 1-4 inches of snow.
In Kanawha County, where several crashes were reported on multiple roadways, Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman encouraged motorists who had to be out to “please slow down.”