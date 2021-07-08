CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the state is opposed to a settlement agreement disclosed overnight Wednesday between 15 attorneys general and the bankrupt Purdue Pharma, which is among the companies accused of helping to create and fuel the opioid crisis across the country.
While the state is joined by nine states and the District of Columbia in its opposition, it is now more likely the federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the case will confirm the deal.
Morrisey applauded the news that the continued negotiations had yielded commitments for more money and greater accountability, but remains hesitant of the plan.
As of mid-April, West Virginia was set to receive just 1%, about $81 million, of the settlement amount, which was based on a state’s population, not the severity by which it has been hit by the crisis.
“Any such allocation formula is harmful to West Virginians, and fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August,” he added.
“I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population — not intensity of the problem,” he said.
The agreement from multiple state attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal, was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York. It followed weeks of intense mediation that resulted in changes to Purdue’s original exit plan.
The new settlement terms call for Purdue to make tens of millions of internal documents public, a step several attorneys general, including those for Massachusetts and New York, had demanded as a way to hold the company accountable.
Attorneys general for both states were among those who agreed to the new plan, joining about half the states that had previously approved it.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein noted Thursday that the deal includes about $1.5 billion more than it initially did.
In a statement, members of the Sackler family called the support of more states “an important step toward providing substantial resources for people and communities in need.”
Still, nine states and the District of Columbia did not sign on.
Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle about 3,000 lawsuits, including dozens filed by West Virginia cities and counties, it faced from state and local governments and other entities. They claimed the company’s continued marketing of its powerful prescription painkiller contributed to a crisis that has been linked to nearly 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.
The court filing came from a mediator appointed by the bankruptcy court and shows that members of the wealthy Sackler family who own Purdue agreed to increase their cash contribution to the settlement by $50 million. They also will allow $175 million held in Sackler family charities to go toward abating the crisis.
In all, Sackler family members are contributing $4.5 billion in cash and assets in the charitable funds toward the settlement. They are not admitting any wrongdoing and no court has found any by a family member.
The agreement also prohibits the Sackler family from obtaining naming rights related to their charitable donations until they have paid all the money owed under the settlement and have given up all business interests related to the manufacturing or sale of opioids.
Purdue’s plan also calls for members of the Sackler family to give up ownership of the Connecticut-based company as part of a sweeping deal it says could be worth $10 billion over time. That includes the value of overdose-reversal drugs the company is planning to produce.
Money from the deal is to go to government entities, which have agreed to use it to address the opioid crisis, along with individual victims and their families.
Most groups representing various creditors, including victims and local governments, had grudgingly supported the plan. But state attorneys general until now were deeply divided, with about half of them supporting the plan and half fighting against it.
The attorneys general who had opposed the plan said they didn’t like the idea of having to rely on profits from the continued sale of prescription painkillers to combat the opioid epidemic. The revised deal lets state and local governments opt out of receiving those funds. Attorneys general also said the deal didn’t do enough to hold Sackler family members accountable or to make public documents that could help explain the company’s role in the crisis.
The support from additional states comes less than two weeks before the deadline to object formally to Purdue’s reorganization plan and about a month before a hearing on whether it should be accepted.
Last year, the company pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges and agreed to pay $225 million to the federal government.
In a separate civil settlement announced at the same time, Sackler family members agreed to pay the federal government $225 million, while admitting no wrongdoing.
The opioid crisis includes overdoses involving prescription drugs as well as illegal ones such as heroin and fentanyl. Purdue’s bankruptcy case is the highest-profile piece of complicated nationwide litigation against drugmakers, distribution companies and pharmacies.