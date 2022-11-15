CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday strongly hinted at his intention to seek either a U.S. Senate seat or governor.
Morrisey didn’t outright say he was running for office in a news release with letterhead that said “BIG NEWS COMING.”
Morrisey said he is considering his options among potential state or federal offices.
“I have been asked to consider running for (U.S. Senate or governor) as well as the U.S. House in the northern part of the state or stand for re-election as Attorney General,” Morrisey said. “I want to give all of these options appropriate and due consideration. But rest assured. I know how important it is to be strong, especially when it comes to taking on a tough incumbent.”
Instead, he suggested that people will be “deluged” soon with messages from potential candidates for “every electoral position under the sun.”
“As for me, I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, regardless of what position I may run for in the future,” Morrisey said in the release.
Morrisey said he was ready for “new fights — and likely in a new position” in 2025. Morrisey’s current term will be up for election during the 2024 election cycle.
Morrisey was the Republican candidate for one of West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats in 2018, and he lost to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Morrisey said he had more than $3 million in resources for supporting his run for a to-be-determined office between “allied forces and my accounts.”
“Today, I am asking you to Keep the Faith (sic) and hold off pledging your support to any other candidate who may be making noise about one of the key races up in 2024,” he said in the release.
As of Oct. 19, the Team Morrisey SuperPAC had more than $1.6 million on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
At least $83,000 in contributions came through WinRed, the entity that processes online donations for Republicans throughout the country.
Last week, West Virginia Republican Committee Chairwoman Elgine McArdle said the party plans to “go hard” for the U.S. Senate seat Manchin currently holds in 2024 regardless of whether Manchin seeks re-election.
McArdle didn’t name any potential candidates for the Republican nomination for the seat.
West Virginians first elected Morrisey as attorney general in 2012, the same year he registered as a member of the West Virginia Bar, qualifying him to begin practicing law in West Virginia.
During his 2012 campaign for attorney general, Morrisey told West Virginians he intended to serve only two terms in office, saying at the time that he supported term limits.
West Virginians have elected Morrisey to three terms as attorney general.
Before moving to West Virginia in 2006, Morrisey ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in his native New Jersey in 2000. He came in fourth place in the Republican primary contest.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.