CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey continues to object to the second national settlement agreement reached with Purdue Pharma, the company faulted for the opioid crisis.
A bankruptcy court judge approved a $4.5 billion settlement last year to end all claims against the Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, but the deal was later rejected by an appellate court, largely because of the opposition of attorney generals for eight states and the District of Columbia.
The newest agreement increased the settlement to $6 billion. The difference between the old and new deal is the contribution from the Sacklers, the family that owns Purdue Pharma, increased at least $1.2 billion, between $5.5 billion to $6 billion.
Most of the money will be used by state and local governments, but $750 million will go to victims and their survivors. Another $100 million is set aside for medical monitoring and payments for children born with opioid withdrawal. Native American tribes will also receive more than $150 million.
The deal also calls for other things, such as turning Purdue Pharma into a public company and a long list of company documents becoming public.
All arrows of how the opioid crisis started point to the company and the Sacklers. The company twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges surrounding questionable advertising and sales tactics it used to push the painkiller OxyContin, first marketed in 1996.
The current population-based plan calls for the state to receive just 1% of the settlement. Under the old plan, the state had been set to receive $100 million, as outlined in the Denver Plan. A 1% intensity fund will go to states more heavily impacted by the crisis.
In an objection filed by Aaron R. Cahn and Morrisey earlier this money, the men said West Virginia has continuously criticized the population-based allocation formula, known as the Denver Plan, and argued the formula should be based on how hard an area has been hit.
“The side-settlement between the Sacklers and nine other states undermines the goal of directing precious abatement dollars to where they are needed the most. Just like the California Carve-Out, this settlement is yet another cash-grab by big states like California, and it utterly fails to consider the disproportionate harm suffered by hard-hit states like West Virginia,” Morrisey said Friday.
With 25% of the additional funding going to just nine states, Morrisey’s objection intensified because he does not believe the newest plan has been proposed in good faith.
Following the reversal, nine of the objecting states, known as “the Nine” participated in mediation, which achieved many laudable goals, they wrote, including an increase in the contribution from the Sacklers of more than $1 billion.
Cahn said the Nine “decided to reward themselves” by carving out a special fund in which they would only participate, along with New Hampshire — the supplemental opioid addiction fund, which would give them nearly $277 million, more than 25% of the increased contribution, with more than 33% going to Washington state.
“No explanation is provided as to how this stipend could be justified under any of the allocation formulas that have been negotiated, let alone adopted, during and even prior to the commencement of this case,” he wrote.
The motion pointed to California, which initially declined to contribute 1% of its money into an intensity fund before a judge found the refusal was unjust, which led to them consenting to participate.
Cahn wrote it is significant that California used its position as one of the Nine to enrich itself further by tens of millions of dollars.
Meanwhile, Morrisey announced last month an allocution formula for how monies from opioid litigation will be divided among cities, counties and the state. A special foundation, which will be created to abate opioid abuse statewide, will receive 72.5% of any settlements or judgments, and 24.5% will be allocated to local governments. The remaining 3% will be held in escrow by the state.