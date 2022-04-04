CHARLESTON — Parties wrapped up opening remarks Monday in the second landmark trial in West Virginia in which pharmaceutical companies are accused of using deceptive practices that led to the mass distribution, and subsequent mass addiction, of prescription opioid medicines.
Monday was the first day of what could be a two-month trial in which the state of West Virginia is attempting to hold accountable three pharmaceutical firms accused of inflating the benefits and understating the risks of opioids to health care providers.
The three companies — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson — also are accused of failing to track and report suspicious activity, as required by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and effectively allowing the growth of substance abuse to increase profits from those drugs.
A team of lawyers led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made their case to Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope during the first day of the bench trial. The trial is being held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston.
Morrisey, along with attorneys Linda Singer and Elizabeth Smith, spent almost three hours presenting the state’s case Monday morning.
“I appear before you today seeking accountability for arguably one of the largest and most destructive imaginable crises in our state’s history,” Morrisey said. “The ravages of this epidemic spare no man, woman, child, community, city or county. It’s pervasive in the Mountain State unlike any other place.”
The West Virginia government originally filed the lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies in Boone Circuit Court in 2019, but they were moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel. Swope is a member of the panel.
The lawsuits allege the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
The state also alleges that the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk of prescription opioids.
Singer said the state will present evidence that company executives knew the addictive nature of opioid drugs — originally meant to treat pain in terminal cancer patients — and ignored the dangers and began to more broadly market the drugs for more general pain-related aliments, including arthritis and persistent pain following traumatic injury.
“The proof, ultimately is in the pills,” Singer said. “You can see there was no epidemic of pain. The evidence will show this was an epidemic of pills.”
Smith said the pharmaceutical companies’ programs that were meant to track and identify suspicious activity were inadequate for the job the DEA requires them to do.
Instead of using the data they collected to effectively identify and stop suspicious activity, the pharmaceutical companies used it for business forecasts, developing marketing call plans and to calculate compensation for their sales representatives, she said.
Smith said that, even though the DEA likewise did not identify the lapses in the companies’ systems, that lack of action doesn’t mean the companies’ actions were lawful.
The pharmaceutical companies are participating in the case separately, but their arguments collectively were similar during their combined three hours of opening arguments Monday afternoon.
Representing Teva, attorney Harvey Bartle argued that the company doesn’t meet the legal standard to be a defendant in the case, since it does not have any business in West Virginia beyond the distribution of medications. He also argued that the statute of limitations had expired for the specific claims the state made against the company.
Attorney Donna Welch, representing Allergen, argued that its sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would support their claims.
Welch, as well as Michael Yoder, representing Janssen, also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total opioid market in the state, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front line treatment for chronic pain.
Additionally, the state is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments, if Swope awards the state any money.
The lone county not involved, Cabell County, participated in its own trial against pharmaceutical companies last year.
The Cabell County Commission and city of Huntington were the plaintiffs in the case in which they argued that drug distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson — played a substantial role in fueling the substance abuse epidemic in those communities. That bench trial concluded in July, and the parties await a verdict from Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber.
Nationwide settlements were finalized in February by Johnson & Johnson and AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, clearing the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the country. West Virginia previously reached settlements in separate lawsuits, including $37 million with McKesson in 2019, $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017, The Associated Press reported.