Morrisey’s mobile office sets July stops for Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:

July 13: Noon to 2 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.

July 20: Noon to 2 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Adams at 304-989-3506.

