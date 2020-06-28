Morrisey’s mobile office sets July stops for Metro Valley
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
July 13: Noon to 2 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
July 20: Noon to 2 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Adams at 304-989-3506.