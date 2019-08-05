CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Putnam Aging Senior Picnic, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane, W.Va.
— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: The Market, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington.
— noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Scam and identity theft presentation at Madison Manor, 1329 Madison Ave., Huntington.
The events are open to the public, and reservations are not required.
For more information, call Napier-Eagle at 304-989-3506.