HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey toured Project Hope on Wednesday to get a look inside the center for women working toward long-term recovery and their children.
Since 2018, Project Hope for Women & Children has provided a stable and supportive environment for women and their children as they develop healthy parenting skills during recovery.
“It’s really important to actually connect what’s happening on the ground to all the different ideas that are being discussed; not only the Legislature about what’s going on with the settlement structure, but how the resources are going to get expanded,” Morrisey said. “We have to have practical solutions to all the problems that are out there and these are folks that are on the ground, trying to solve the problem every single day.”
During a typical six-month stay, 17 families that are housed at the facility work with treatment, education, employment and spiritual care professionals.
While walking around the community playground and basketball court and the furnished apartments, Morrisey was able to visually understand the need for the recovery program.
“We’ve had moms come in with absolutely nothing,” Project Hope for Women & Children Project Director Jessica Tackett explained to Morrisey.
Tackett said everything is provided to the families, such as everyday hygiene essentials, bedding and children’s items.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to listen and to learn from models that are doing some really innovative work in the state of West Virginia. There’s a body of expertise here that I think plays a huge role,” Morrisey added.
While the 15-minute tour could help leaders such as Morrisey see how recovery can impact communities, therapists like Jennifer Mills Price get to see that change every single day.
“One of the good things about Project Hope that really contributes to the women’s recovery and their stability are the relationships that patients form with one another and the staff,” Price said. Price is also the director of Marshall Health’s Healthy Connections Initiative.
She said the ability to see women experiencing the same needs in a neighborhood setting allows them to build strong connections.
“Recovery doesn’t end after that four to six months, but the connections that they make here can really set them up for a lifetime of recovery,” Price added. She said many residents go to meetings together after they graduate from Project Hope.
While walking through a two-bedroom apartment at the center, Price said these apartments are sometimes the nicest homes the women have ever had.
“Being here and seeing a solution that actually can keep families together and set them up for success long term is incredibly rewarding for me. It’s an honor to just get to be even a part of that,” Price said.
