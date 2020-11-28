CHARLESTON — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
- Dec. 7: Noon to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
- Dec. 14: Noon to 1 p.m., Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
For additional requirements specific to any location, attendees may call Adams at 304-989-3506.