PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Mosquito spraying is scheduled in some Ohio communities in the coming days.
Ohio Pest Control, in conjunction with the villages of Proctorville and Chesapeake, will conduct mosquito spraying from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
If inclement weather prevents the spraying, it will be done the following Wednesday, July 28, at the same time.
Mosquito spraying will also take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in Crown City.
If inclement weather prevents the spraying, it will be done the following Thursday, July 29, at the same time.
Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and turning off window unit air conditioners until the fog from the spraying has dissipated.