HUNTINGTON — Most demolition on the former ACF Industries property is expected to be finished this month.
Cathy Burns, the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said in an email last week that the substantial completion of the demolition phase is expected to be completed toward the end of June. She added that work is progressing as planned.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a site assessment report for the project, Burns said. The department is also reviewing a human health and ecological risk assessment report. Once approved, HMDA will submit a final report, which includes deed covenants, to receive a certificate of completion.
To prepare the property, HMDA will have a post-demolition topographic survey and grading plan completed, as well as parcel surveys. Burns said HMDA is evaluating removing concrete slabs and ramps.
“Our partners in marketing the site include the Huntington Area Development Council and the WV Development Office for retention, training and creation of jobs,” Burns wrote.
