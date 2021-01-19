HUNTINGTON — Nearly all Ohio school districts have told the state they plan to return to in-person learning in some form as of March 1, meaning efforts to vaccinate thousands of school employees will begin Feb. 1, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.
The governor said 96% of districts indicated they’d follow either hybrid models — home some days, in school others — or full-time, in-person classes, the governor said.
School districts will work either with pharmacies or local health departments for vaccinations, which could happen at schools or some other centrally located place. Local Educational Service Centers will confirm plans with districts this week.
Ohio begins vaccinating people 80 and older this week, with plans to offer the vaccine to people 75 and older next week and 70 the week after that. The governor said prison inmates in those age groups will be included.
“We’re treating everybody the same, the best we can,” DeWine said.
Ohio had vaccinated more than 450,000 people as of Tuesday.
DeWine kicked off the week of vaccinations by livestreaming the vaccination of several seniors, including Iola Creamer, a 101-year-old woman who received her shot in Greene County, and Alfred Crow, a 104-year-old man vaccinated in Athens County.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,483 new cases per day Jan. 4 to 6,587 new cases per day Jan. 18, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
In Lawrence County, 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported, for a total of 4,592. There have been 49 virus deaths in the county.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services received approval Jan. 14 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on a new directed payment initiative that increases inpatient Medicaid payments for Kentucky hospitals. Pending Kentucky General Assembly legislative approval and federal approval of details, payments could begin in March.
Over one-third of Kentucky’s population is enrolled in Medicaid.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday — a 47-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman — for a total of 51. Forty-six new positive cases were reported, for a total of 3,888.
West Virginia recorded 1,011 new positive cases Tuesday, for a total of 110,820.
The number of active hospitalizations is now 638 patients, down from 717 last Friday, with 162 of those patients in intensive care.
There were 31 deaths reported, including 72- and 73-year-old women from Cabell County, for a total of 1,815 virus-related deaths statewide. Cabell County has recorded 132 virus deaths.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).
Cabell County reported 1,847 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 357.