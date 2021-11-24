HUNTINGTON — While the majority of major retailers will be closed for Thanksgiving, it isn’t expected to hinder the Christmas shopping season.
Major retailers like Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Walmart will all close their doors Thursday. Target announced earlier this week its Thanksgiving Day closure will be a permanent staple in its future. It is the first major retailer to make such a permanent move during the pandemic, and experts believe its decision could push other retailers to follow in its path.
Both the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and Ashland Town Center in Ashland will be closed Thursday, as well. They will reopen from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, kicking off more than a month of extended shopping hours beginning with Black Friday.
The tradition of Black Friday started about 20 years ago when retailers started to kick off sales in the early morning hours of the Friday after Thanksgiving. About 10 years later, major retail stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving to compete with online retailers.
Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said the sales event peaked about five years ago. Since, it has been diluted with stores marketing Black Friday deals for the entire holiday week and later.
Walmart this year continued its Black Friday Deals for Days event, started in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has given customers early access to deals throughout November.
Major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and JCPenney will open at 5 a.m. Macy’s will open at 6 a.m. and Target 7 a.m. Friday.
U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group. The trade group predicts even with a missed day of in-person sales, 2021 could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.
The Huntington Mall will be handing out 500 swag bags at its center court Black Friday, the first 300 of which will contain “lucky candy bars.” Prizes will also be given away, including a $500 mall gift card. There will also be gifts from Pinkies Creations, Cindy’s Country Gifts and Ulta Beauty. There will also be holiday music and a selfie station.
Gift cards for best dressed in Santa Gear, ugly Christmas sweaters and group Black Friday T-Shirts will also be handed out.
The mall will also be giving free gifts to those who bring receipts showing they spent $300 at the mall from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. The gift will be a choice of a platter or a cookbook.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.