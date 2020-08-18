LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A baby girl taken by helicopter over the weekend to a Huntington hospital remained hospitalized Tuesday with unspecified injuries while the child’s mother was lodged in the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth.
One of three young children under the age of 4 was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital on Saturday, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Todd Miller said Tuesday a deputy reported the child was alert and taking a bottle, but a condition wasn’t available.
The sheriff’s office received two calls over the weekend from Lucasville. One caller reported a woman broke a window at his house and she was bleeding. A second caller said the three children were naked and blood-covered and standing in a yard, according to the report.
Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and when the deputy arrived he saw a female covered in blood who was combative and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the report.
Medical personnel reported an infant was found lying in a ditch and was unresponsive, according to the report.
The mother and two children were taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center, while the youngest of the three was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. The mother then was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and later released. The other two children also were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for observation and later were released, according to the report.
Authorities were told the infant was put in a chokehold by her mother.
Mary Beth Carver, 39, was arrested Monday by Ross County deputies and subsequently taken to the jail in Portsmouth on a charge of child endangering.
Following a hearing Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court, Carver is being held without bond.
The other two children have been placed in the custody of Scioto County Children Services. The investigation is ongoing.