CHARLESTON — A West Virginia woman is accused of intentionally setting a fire in 2016 that led to the death of her 10-year-old son.
Maria Young, 34, was charged this week with first-degree arson in connection with an Aug. 21, 2016, fire at a home on Charleston Road in Point Pleasant in which her son, Dominick Young, perished, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators arrested and charged Young on Tuesday. She remains held on a $100,000 bond at Western Regional Jail.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are jointly conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.