HUNTINGTON — Investigations are underway into the Wednesday shooting death of a Michigan man and subsequent fire at the house where he was killed in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington.
No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing.
A shooting in the 900 block of 21st Street in Huntington was reported to Cabell County 911 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 911 alert stated the caller said a man she did not know was trying to get into her house.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, when Huntington police officers arrived, they found Christopher Johnson, 31, of Michigan, with a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The home’s resident, Alicia Freeman, 40, also of Michigan, told investigators with HPD’s Violent Crime Unit that Johnson came to the home with a gun and demanded money while several children and Freeman’s boyfriend were inside.
According to Freeman and other witnesses, Johnson pointed the gun at several people while threatening them before attempting to shoot Freeman’s boyfriend. However, the gun malfunctioned and a fight ensued.
During that altercation, Freeman said Johnson began to fight with one of her children. Freeman said at that point she grabbed the gun and shot Johnson.
At approximately 4 a.m. Thursday, the Huntington Fire Department responded to the same location for a structure fire.
First responders found the back door to the home had been forced open and the home set on fire. No one was inside at the time of the fire, which is under investigation as arson by the HFD.
Dial declined to release additional details Thursday because of the ongoing investigation.