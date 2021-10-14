The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — With some community help, a family fundraised to find a cure for breast cancer with cups of pink lemonade.

Amy Boshell and her daughters, Hunter Grace and Mikayla, hosted an event Wednesday as part of their Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge goals. Boshell was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. Their fundraising goal is $31,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to recognize that age.

The family previously lived in the Huntington area but recently moved. As they still have connections in the city, they decided to bring the event here. Lemonade was sold in The Market on Wednesday evening.

To donate to the cause, visit give.bcrf.org/fundraiser/3380374.

