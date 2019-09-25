HUNTINGTON — Kyle Andrew Kincaid believed people should celebrate when a faithful Christian passes away more than that person’s birthday or other life events.
That’s why his mother, Denise Kincaid-Franklin, is holding a celebration of life for him from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the First Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. He would have been 29 years old Wednesday.
“It’s not a funeral,” Kincaid-Franklin said. “Kyle wrote in his journal, and I read it the other day, that we should celebrate someone’s home-going into eternity more than we should celebrate their birth. You are celebrating eternity with your savior and you are celebrating their entry into heaven.”
Kyle Kincaid died after jumping from the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington on Feb. 2. His body has not been recovered. His death became a flash point in an ongoing discussion about safety and the upkeep of equipment at the Huntington Fire Department.
The Huntington Fire Department’s water rescue boat was out of service at the time of Kincaid’s fatal jump, making matters more complicated to reach him in the water. The boat has been out of service since May 2018 when a pump failure caused it to take on water. An investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office revealed no single person was to blame for the boat and other equipment breaking down. However, the fire marshal recommended the department create a fleet maintenance program, which has since been implemented.
Kincaid-Franklin said she wants people to remember her son for how he wanted to be remembered and not by his rash, final moments. He left several journals or writings, multiple pieces of poetry and videos with insight into his outlook on life, she said.
She intends to share some of those writings and play some of the videos during Wednesday’s celebration of life ceremony.
“I just don’t want people to forget him, and I want people to know what an amazing man he was,” she said.
Wednesday’s ceremony will feature music and stories about Kyle Kincaid from anyone who knew him. The chairs at the church will be arranged facing each other so guests feel like they are sitting in someone’s living room, Kincaid-Franklin said.
Following the ceremony at the church, Huntington Police Department officers will escort Kincaid-Franklin to the 31st Street Bridge, where she will throw some forget-me-not flowers in memory of her son. She will then go to Harris Riverfront Park to place 29 candles in the water, representing his time on Earth and entry into heaven.
“He was my sunshine, and I miss him dearly,” she said.