HUNTINGTON — Mothers and sons got down on the dance floor Saturday, as the Mom and Son Prom took over the grand ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s annual event featured a “Disco Fever” theme this year, and guests could dance the night away listening to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff. In addition to a photo booth for attendees to commemorate the evening, visitors also enjoyed sweet treats and every mom left the ballroom with a rose.

