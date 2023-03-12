ABOVE, BOTTOM RIGHT: People hit the dance floor together during a “Disco Fever” Mother-Son Prom presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
ABOVE RIGHT: Renee Counts, of Huntington, left, and her son Alton Counts, 11, dance with one another as people attend a “Disco Fever” Mother-Son Prom presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
RIGHT: Cooper Moore, 10, of Huntington, plays air guitar during a “Disco Fever” Mother-Son Prom presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
Alton Counts, 11, left, Conner Smith, 14, and Landon Frazier, 11, dance together as people attend a "Disco Fever" Mother-Son Prom presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mothers and sons got down on the dance floor Saturday, as the Mom and Son Prom took over the grand ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s annual event featured a “Disco Fever” theme this year, and guests could dance the night away listening to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff. In addition to a photo booth for attendees to commemorate the evening, visitors also enjoyed sweet treats and every mom left the ballroom with a rose.
