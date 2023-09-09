POINT PLEASANT — The Mothman Festival returns to Point Pleasant Sept. 16, giving people across the country a chance to learn more about the town’s legendary creature.
The Mothman Festival celebrates the legend of what The Athens Messenger — one of the first newspapers to publish a story about the creature who would become known as the Mothman in November 1966 — described as “red-eyed, winged back and a six-foot manlike thing.”
Between 1966 and 1969, there were several reported sightings of the creature, which some thought was paranormal and others thought was a result of mass hysteria. Some more skeptical locals thought the creature was more likely to be a large bird.
The West Virginia Department of Commerce reports the first reported sighting of the creature was Nov. 12, 1966, when it reportedly flew over five men digging a grave in a cemetery near Clendenin, approximately 50 miles away from Point Pleasant.
Point Pleasant’s first reported sighting was three days later, when two married couples said they saw the creature in a marshy area near an abandoned TNT plant in Mason County. Some sightings were reported from a home near the same TNT plant, Cheshire and Rutland, which had similar descriptions of the creature.
Where the Mothman was frequently reported seen became known as the TNT area, being called so because during World War II, the area was devoted to an ammunition manufacturing facility.
Since the war, the area has been partly converted into a wildlife management area and landfill.
Current Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley was in junior high when the Mothman was first being seen. Though he does not remember much from that time, Handley said when he was younger, he never would have imagined so many people would visit Point Pleasant each year for a festival dedicated to the Mothman and other cryptids.
“I was in junior high, I just remember the crazies who came here in search of the Mothman,” he said. “It was interesting back then; it’s still interesting today the number of people who, no pun intended, flock here to learn more about the Mothman. No way would I have ever thought the Mothman would bring about 15,000 people to Point Pleasant.”
In December 1967, the Silver Bridge, which connected Point Pleasant with Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed, with 46 people dying as a result. Though investigation of the collapsed bridge discovered a small defect in a single eyebar was the cause of the collapse, some reported the Mothman’s visits were an omen — either causing the collapse, or possibly warning of its coming.
Following the bridge collapse, sightings in Point Pleasant appeared to stop, but occasional reports of sightings have popped up around the world since then.
For the last 20 years, Jeff Wamsley and his family have organized the annual Mothman Festival in September.
Wamsley said they first started the festival after the 2002 “The Mothman Prophesies” film, based on the 1975 book by John A. Keel, was released. The first year of the festival, Wamsley estimated there were 500 visitors, max. Now, the festival has grown to welcome 15,000-20,000 visitors in Point Pleasant each year.
“We were off for 2020 and 2021 (because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions), but then last year we had our regular crowd,” Wamsley said. “We’re up to about 15, maybe 20,000. Each year we have at least as many as the year before, if not more.
“We have people from all over the world in Point Pleasant, and I think that’s pretty neat,” he said
Festival visitors can check out the Mothman Museum, participate in the Mothman 5K at 7 a.m. Saturday, or grab tickets for the Mothman Hayride that runs Saturday evening. Tickets are $5, cash only, and go on sale Saturday morning at the Info Tent. The Hayrides take place at the Mason County Farm Museum from about 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wamsley said for morning 5K often has approximately 300 participants each year.
With so many visitors, Wamsley said local hotels often fill up months before the festival, with Point Pleasant’s very own Lowe Hotel running out of rooms for the festival weekend as early as February.
Stuart Morrison, a Mothman Museum employee who has worked during the festival for going on six years now, estimated the museum had more than 10,000 visitors during last year’s festival. He encouraged people to come out, but asked they be patient if there are lines to get in.
Morrison said he loves seeing people come to the festival dressed up and having a good time. Over the years, Morrison said, he’s seen people not just from across the country, but also the world.
“Most of the people we get in here, because it’s not a lot of locals but people traveling through, they’re excited to come in. A lot of them have made plans directly to come through the museum and see what it’s about. They tell us it’s on their bucket list,” he said. “You hear all different kinds of tales. People from Washington, Florida, Texas, Australia, England — you name it, we’ve had ‘em through here.”
Guest speakers and performers will also be around throughout the weekend. While the festival runs both Saturday and Sunday, more speakers and performers are scheduled for Saturday.
Linda Sigmund and Faye Leport, Mothman witnesses according to the festival website, will speak on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. The curator and historian of the Flatwoods Monster Museum Andrew Smith will speak at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Guest speakers will present from noon-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, with other topics including the Mothman prophesies, UFOs and Chief Cornstalk. A full agenda can be found on the Mothman Festival website.
Some visitors will also get to retrace the steps of the Mothman’s reported visits more than 50 years ago with the TNT Tours Saturday and Sunday. A guide will share stories from reports in the 1960s as travelers revisit where Mothman sightings were reported.
The riders will also get to stop at the TNT area to see one of the World War II ammunitions bunkers to investigate mysteries themselves. Tickets for these tours have already sold out.
Visitors can also take a picture with the Mothman statue created by the late Bob Roach, which was unveiled Sept. 13, 2003, to a small crowd.
Wamsley said several local vendors will also be set up during the event, along with the local businesses being open, and visitors can shop around to support people from throughout the Tri-State Area.
Optional parking will be available at Krodel Park near Main Street at a cost of $10 per car. Wamsley said local churches are also expected to offer paid parking. The Mothman Festival website also states parking can often be found above 6th Street, but visitors should expect to walk farther distances the later in the day they arrive.
Main Street Baptist Church, at 1100 Main St., is offering festival parking for $15.
Wamsley encouraged people to come prepared by checking the weather for any potential rain, wear sunscreen, and understand lines at local establishments and some festival events will likely be out-the-door with so many visitors in Point Pleasant.