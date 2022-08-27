HUNTINGTON — A parade of motorcycles rumbled across the Tri-State on Saturday as people paid tribute to members of the military and veterans.
Riders in the Parade of Honor left Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington on a round-trip tour of the region, honoring the area’s veterans and military members at stops along the way.
Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.
The event was presented by Budweiser and Bud Light, distributed by Perry Distributors Inc., Black Sheep Harley-Davidson and Buffalo Wild Wings. Other sponsors were K&B Pest Control Inc., Thoroughbred Construction Group, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, East Coast Tees and Peoples Bank.
