CHARLESTON — A new traffic pattern began earlier this month on the existing two-lane section of U.S. 35 in Putnam County as construction on the final 15-mile stretch of the four-lane upgrade nears completion.
Traffic heading south on the existing two-lane U.S. 35 will see a new transition onto the existing four-lane section of highway about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Buffalo Bridge, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Northbound motorists where the current four-lane turns to a two-lane will see almost no change in their traffic pattern. However, southbound drivers will now use the new southbound entrance ramp to gain access to the existing four-lane.
Southbound drivers will now head straight up the hill southwest of the Buffalo Bridge and pass underneath the new stretch of unopened four-lane at new bridges built near Shamrock Road. After passing under the new bridges, drivers will make a hard left-hand turn to gain access back onto the existing four-lane.
The new traffic pattern will be in effect for between 60 and 90 days as paving work is completed on the final 15-mile stretch of unopened four-lane. Message boards and new traffic control signals provide warning coming into the new traffic area.
The final 15-mile stretch of four-lane was made possible with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, and is expected to be complete later this fall.
The project will make U.S. 35 a four-lane highway from its beginning at Interstate 64 near Teays Valley, through Putnam and Mason counties, and all the way to the Ohio state line. Upgrading U.S. 35 to a four-lane highway has been a goal of the DOH since the 1980s.
The final stretch of four-lane, with a price tag near $244 million, has already seen more than 16.8 million cubic yards of earth moved and more than 73,500 tons of asphalt laid.
The new stretch of four-lane will run from the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County to Beech Hill in Mason County.
Justice and the DOH plan an event to celebrate the opening of the final section of four-lane later this fall.
