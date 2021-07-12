HUNTINGTON — A vacancy on the Huntington Planning Commission has been filled.
Council members approved the appointment of Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount of District 6 to represent the body on the Planning Commission. When former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned, the position was left vacant.
“I think it’s a great idea to put Holly in this position. She shows a great deal of interest and I’m sure she will do a great job,” said Councilman DuRon Jackson.
Applications for residents to become the next District 4 representative must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Council chairman Mike Shockley said the council will interview candidates at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. To fill the remainder of the term, the council must appoint a new representative.
In other news, the council authorized a lease with Foundry Theater for use of the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the city received five or six proposals. Foundry’s proposal stood out as it will plan not only theatrical performances but also concerts, comedians and speakers. Under the agreement, the city and other groups may be able to schedule events at the theater as needed. The annual cost to Foundry is $1 a year for five years. The lease can be renewed.
“They intend to keep the auditorium busy,” Damron said.
The council also approved a resolution for a mussel survey for the proposed Harris Riverfront Park Marina project along the Ohio River. In 2014, the city settled a lawsuit with Superior Marine, paving the way for the development of the riverfront. In 1994, Superior Marine, then Huntington Marine Services, signed a lease with the city to develop the area. The cost of the survey is $31,580.
Council members also approved the almost $73,300 purchase of 25 tasers and supporting equipment for the Huntington Police Department. In another resolution, the Workingman’s Store was recognized by the council for 40 years of business.
The council also had first readings of three ordinances on Monday. One proposes a zoning change on property on Virginia Avenue between 18th Street West and the 17th Street Bridge. The petitioner is B&B Holdings. The ordinance would rezone the land from R-2 Single Family Residential District to a C-2 Highway Commercial District. The other two first readings were on ordinances regarding period safety inspections of rental units and the city’s tax increment revenue and refunding bonds in the 2019 series for Downtown Huntington projects. These items will get a second reading at the next council meeting.