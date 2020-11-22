CHARLESTON — An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County died Friday from wounds received during an assault by a fellow inmate.
Brian O’Neil Gifft, 40, died at the hospital where he was taken following the 8:45 p.m. assault, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Investigators believe the other inmate assaulted Gifft with a makeshift weapon that was recovered following the incident.
The assault occurred in one of the prison’s housing units, the release said. The identification of the suspect is pending completion of the investigation and filing of charges.
Gifft was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County, the release said.