Tracy Toler of Adventure Trail Systems loads his bike on a "Holler Hauler" for a ride to the top of Heritage Farm Museum and Village's new Mountain Rim Bike Park on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village Executive Director Audy Perry, left, drives Tracy Toler of Adventure Trail Systems, right, to the trailhead of the new Mountain Rim Bike Park in a "Holler Hauler" on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Having fun while learning and experiencing the outdoors remains the priority for Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
Along with their Adventure Park and zip lines, a new mountain bike course will begin operation Saturday. The course, called the Mountain Rim Bike Park, is designed for those with any level of biking experience.
Riders will be taken in side-by-sides to the top of the mountain to choose which trail they would like to take on the way down. A return trail is under construction for those who don’t mind the uphill climb. Trails are marked like ski slopes — green for easy, blue for intermediate, and black or red for challenging.
Audy Perry, executive director for the Heritage Farm Foundation, believes the new five miles of trails will be great for families and kids.
“It’s something for people who already like mountain biking, but also for new people,” Perry said.
Riders will ride a practice trail in front of staff. Afterward, staff will recommend the appropriate level of intensity for the rider’s skill level. Then riders are free to choose which trail they’d like to venture down.
Perry’s favorites include the cornhusker, a long and easy trail to look at the scenery while riding. The humdinger, an intermediate trail, is his favorite for a bit of adrenaline.
Each trail is named after a piece of antique farm equipment one might see while visiting the farm and museum, located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington.
Perry said a pump track, a sort of skate park for bikes, is under construction and is set to open soon.
Riders can bring their own bikes and ride all day for $25 or rent a bike starting at $40 for an afternoon or morning. Each pass includes access to all Heritage Farm activities including the Adventure Park.
Heritage Farm will begin its summer season Saturday and will be open Thursday through Saturday during the summer months.
