HUNTINGTON — Cindy Collins, the general manager of Mountain Health Arena, says she could go on and on about the number of events lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t hosted a single arena event since March of last year,” she said. “We have done a few things on the convention center side. The governor is allowing weddings and church events. When some of the regulations loosened up there were some small things approved by the health department for Marshall, but not very much.”
Collins said the arena was set up for the annual Home and Garden Show in March last year but had to shut it down due to the pandemic that brought state mandates for no fairs or festivals and rules limiting the size of public gatherings.
“Tons of things didn’t happen,” she said. “Professional Bull Riding comes here every year and they didn’t get to come in last year. The circus comes in and they didn’t get to come in. WWE comes every year and it didn’t get to happen. The Globetrotters did come in January 2020, but didn’t do any kind of fall show. We had a monster truck event scheduled that didn’t happen, and had several holds for things that didn’t get to come in. Graduations didn’t happen in May or December.”
The arena lost concerts, high school events and other shows in 2020. Collins estimates the arena has lost at least $1 million since the pandemic hit.
“The pandemic has had a devastating impact,” she said.
Collins said she, along with the managers of the state’s four largest arenas, went together in the fall of 2020 in a “Save Our Stage”-style campaign to ask for help through federal stimulus funding the state was receiving.
“Myself, Andrea Akers with the Beckley-Raleigh (County) Convention Center in Beckley, Jim Smith with the Charleston Coliseum (and Convention Center) and Danny Magruder with WesBanco Arena in Wheeling all sent letters and documents to the governor to let him know about our situation and our economic impact, which is huge on the area,” Collins said.
She said a 2013 study showed a $17 million impact annually to downtown Huntington and surrounding areas.
“I would say it is much more than that today,” she said.
Collins said they also got on a Zoom call with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying she and the governor wanted to help.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but we were told pretty quickly there would be some money for us,” she said.
Justice announced during a press briefing in December that all four arenas would receive $500,000 each in CARES Act funding.
“The money will go straight to the city of Huntington, which owns the building,” Collins said. “I am sure there will be some restrictions on it and I am not sure what those are yet, so it’s hard for me to let you know what we will do with it. It will go through the city’s budget, because everything here goes through the city’s budget.”
Collins works for ASM Global, which manages the arena.
“They are the largest management company for public venues in the world,” she said.
Part of her job is to stay in constant contact with concert promoters.
“I talk with our promoters on a regular basis,” she said. “I give them updates on West Virginia. They understand the situation. Artists at this point are not going to be able to do concerts under the restrictions that are here right now. It’s just not feasible for them.”
However, Collins says there may be a few smaller shows that start happening in the spring once vaccines against the virus roll out to the general public.
“It’s hard to predict,” she said. “We will just have to wait and see what happens, but in my opinion we may see a lot of shows this summer. ASM Global is planning some shed shows and outdoor concerts at amphitheaters in May through August to see how those go and how the public feels about coming back. Then we can start expecting bigger shows by June or July. We are hoping to be back to normal around September 2021.”
If there has been one silver lining, according to Collins, it would be that work on the arena’s plaza has been able to progress without interruptions.
“We broke ground in October, and I don’t know how the work would have been going with regular shows going on at the same time,” she said. “They would have had to make a path for people to come into the arena. They may have had to shut down if we had a show that day. It would have very much slowed things down, but now they have been able to work straight through.”
The arena has also made some additions to the inside of the arena.
“We got hand sanitizers to go throughout the entire building, along with directional signage on the floor and walls that lets people know about the COVID rules and regulations,” she said. “We installed plastic shields at our concession stands and other (personal protective equipment) and hygiene things for the arena.”
Collins says Mountain Health Arena has 12 full-time employees and 35 part-time employees working hard each day.
“We want the public to know we have been and continue to make it ready for them,” she said. “We are not just sitting around here doing nothing. They are painting, changing electrical outlets, cleaning and so much more in addition to the plaza. We want everyone to feel comfortable when they return.”