HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network announced Monday that, as of 6 p.m., its “no visitation” policy will again be in effect for both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center due to an increase in community spread of COVID-19.
“This was a difficult decision, as we know the importance family plays in a patient’s recovery. But after considering what was best for our patients and employees, it was a decision we had to make,” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer for Mountain Health Network, in a release. “As community spread increases, we must adapt our policies in order to preserve everyone’s safety. We truly appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”
The following restrictions are in place for both hospitals until further notice:
- No one will be permitted to accompany or visit a patient in the hospital with few exceptions. This restriction also applies to many persons previously considered essential caregivers.
- One essential caregiver will be permitted to visit or remain with patients who are on pediatrics, labor and delivery, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU) subject to the policies of each unit.
- Compassionate exceptions to this restriction for patients nearing the end of life are to be authorized on a case-by-case basis.
For all CHH and SMMC outpatient clinics (including Marshall Health and HIMG), urgent cares and ERs:
- Family members or friends will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary.
- One parent or guardian may accompany minors for outpatient visits.
- If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient, and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.
Authorized visitors will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints, according to Mountain Health officials. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas.
Mountain Health Network will reassess its policy on a weekly basis, according to the release, and will make adjustments as community spread allows.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 332 current active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, a decrease from the 363 current active cases reported a week ago on Oct. 5.
In West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported as of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 638,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,281 total cases and 385 deaths.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old man and 90-year-old woman, both from Kanawha County, and an 84-year-old woman from Boone County.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he and his family are in quarantine after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon through a member of the governor’s security detail. Beshear and his family have tested negative and continue to feel well, according to his office.
As of 4 p.m. Oct. 12, Beshear said there were at least 80,930 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 643 of which were newly reported Monday. Ninety-four of the newly reported cases were from children up to age 18, of which 18 were age 5 and under. The youngest was just 4 months old.
Three new deaths were reported Monday, including a 79-year-old man from Boyd County, a 67-year-old woman from Fayette County, and a 61-year-old man from Grayson County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported five new positive cases Monday, all adults isolating at home.
In Lawrence County, Ohio, seven new cases were reported Monday, including two children, for a total of 818 cases.