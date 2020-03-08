HUNTINGTON — As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, the only constant in life is change.
In 2018, a big change happened in Huntington. Since the 1940s, the city boasted two nationally recognized hospitals — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. But in 2014, the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, the group of nuns that founded and ran St. Mary’s since 1924, decided they were selling the hospital. It wasn’t financial trouble that forced them to sell like what has faced so many other facilities in the region, but the average age and dwindling numbers of the nuns who had dedicated themselves to the care of Tri-State patients for so long.
Thus began a four-year process of Cabell Huntington acquiring their once-biggest competitor. With support from Marshall University, its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and lawmakers in Charleston, and opposition from Steel of West Virginia and the Federal Trade Commission, the two hospitals battled lawsuits and bureaucratic process to become one.
Operating under a 10-year contract with the West Virginia attorney general and under the new system name of Mountain Health Network, the two hospitals are now working together to bring world-class health care to Huntington and the greater Tri-State region.
Like with any change, there are growing pains. But Mountain Health Network CEO Mike Mullins says the two hospitals are looking toward a bright future.
“I want us to be the best provider in the state,” Mullins said. “We have to do a lot of work. We want to be recognized in the region but also on the national scale for our achievements. That is something we are intentional about.”
Start of something new
When the two hospitals first announced their merger, concerns were raised in the community and by the Federal Trade Commission. As a way to placate the antitrust concerns by the federal government, the state Legislature passed a law permitting a “cooperative agreement” between a teaching hospital — such as Cabell Huntington is to Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine — and hospitals within 20 miles. The cooperative agreement exempts the entities from state and federal antitrust laws, and is overseen by the state Health Care Authority and the attorney general.
With the cooperative agreement in place and approval from the Vatican, the two hospitals merged in May 2018.
Mullins, who joined as CEO in March 2019, said he believes the first year was spent as a “getting to know you” period. Both facilities still operate day-to-day under separate leadership, and the first year was about getting those leaders together to figure out structure and what was possible.
“I think one of the things the board was intentional about — we are in a very turbulent time in health care, and how do you implement change that, one, makes sense, but will fulfill that strategic direction?” Mullins said. “The board is very intentional to make sure that we provide world-class health care. If we are not doing the absolute best that we can for the region, the state, and doing some of the things that get us on a national platform, then we did a disservice because a lot of effort went into making this network.”
Now under the direction of Mullins, former senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare — the largest nonprofit health system in the nation — the network turned in its first report to the attorney general last year. The report is a requirement of the cooperative agreement.
“That went off extremely well,” Mullins said. “The attorney general exercised their right to call in an independent consultant to review what we’ve done, and that entire process went well. Our relationship with the state attorney general — they know everything that we are doing because we tell them. I’m very grateful for that relationship because it’s very helpful.”
The past year also saw some changes at the hospitals.
“One was the real emphasis on what we call our Center of Excellence in Pediatrics,” Mullins said. “It was very clear that Hoops (Family Children’s Hospital) and the Hoops tradition of pediatric care is going to be our first Center of Excellence and was something very clear that we needed to build on.”
As a result, St. Mary’s no longer provides inpatient pediatric services. Mullins said employees of that unit were given the option to stay on with the network elsewhere or to find other opportunities, and so far everyone has chosen to stay on board.
The second Center of Excellence is in Cardiac Care at St. Mary’s Heart Institute, which, like Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, already has a large presence in its respective area.
Mullins said another focus in the past year was in stakeholder engagement.
“We have met multiple times with not only our physician advisory group, who give us feedback on how we are doing, but also having joint medical executive committee meetings with our physicians and them helping us shape things that we can be doing better,” he said.
Some changes came with heartburn — hospital employee benefits chief among them. What was once free now requires some employee buy-in.
“Not everything can we standardize and consolidate, and we recognize that, but there are some aspects of benefits that really should be the same for everyone,” Mullins said. “We made a few introductory changes to some of our health plan and how all that gets rolled out. I can’t hide from it. It’s what we did, and it needed to be done. Now that it is behind us, we are looking forward.”
The insurance plan change was among the deciding factors given by nurses at Cabell Huntington who voted to unionize in November. Technical workers voted to unionize just last month.
Keep moving forward
Since Mountain Health’s merger solidified in 2018, three regional hospitals have either announced bankruptcy, been sold or closed, along with two others in northern West Virginia.
“We are in a challenging time for health care, particularly in this state,” Mullins said. “When you look at hospitals filing for bankruptcy, one hospital that opened, closed and now it’s in bankruptcy again. Then you go across the river and see another hospital that is closing. You had one in Wheeling close. The fact of the matter is, in our state, we are economically challenged. I’ve only been here a year, but when you look at what Huntington was in their heyday and some of the surrounding areas — you are seeing an exodus of major business. That’s a challenge for us. When you look at what we have to deal with, with the payer mix — not only do you have Medicare and Medicaid, but you have that whole border issue with Kentucky and Ohio Medicaid paying us roughly 10 cents on the dollar. It makes it rough. We are going to have to continually find ways to be efficient and provide care. That’s what all hospitals are faced with.”
Mullins said he wished Mountain Health wasn’t one of the top employers for the region, because not having more large companies makes it harder for the hospitals.
But the fact remains it is vitally important for the network to thrive, and Mullins said it will take everyone working together to do so.
Mountain Health Network has also spent the past year developing its integration plan with goals and metrics for the future to put the system on a national platform.
Part of the plan includes moving ambulatory services to a new location in order to expand inpatient capacity.
“I think what our patients are seeing right now is that demand for services is significant at both hospitals,” Mullins said. “Our ER experience, what we have right now mirrors what the rest of the industry has with some wait time. We still have some individuals who use our ERs as a primary care clinic.”
Another large part of the plan is integrated electronic health records, which was often noted as a selling point of the merger throughout the process. Mullins said it will probably be about another year and a half before the new health records system will be up and running. He said it is a comprehensive and expensive undertaking to transfer systems.
“It’s going to be a lot easier for patients,” he said. “Because it doesn’t matter where you will go in our system, access (to your records) will be there. Say, for example, you have a colonoscopy at St. Mary’s but you end up, three days later something happens to you and you end up in Cabell ER. We will have access to that data in time.”
Now they can already share metrics, data and best practices across the system, which will help improve care.
Mullins said the hospitals need to be intentional as they move forward. He wants to continue to support partnerships, particularly with HIMG and the Marshall University School of Medicine. He said when those groups grow, it is better for everyone.
Together is how in 10 to 15 years the network can provide world-class health care, he said.