HUNTINGTON — As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of all it serve s, Mountain Health Network will provide the following events and screenings for the community in November.
Tuesday, Nov. 1-Wednesday, Nov. 30
Wellness Blood Profiles
During the month of November, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test or Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting. An appointment is required.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington and St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
Time: 7 to 10 a.m., Monday-Friday (No profiles on Nov. 24 or 25)
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1056
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Grief Support Group
This free ongoing support group meets monthly to help participants better manage grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
Time: Noon
For more information: 304-526-1188
Open Enrollment Event
Counselors from WV Navigator will be onsite to share health insurance options for those in need of coverage. Free flu shots will be available, as well as additional health information.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
For more information: 844-WV-CARES
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Free Foot Screenings
Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, Nov. 3, 17
Vascular Screenings
Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Saturday, Nov. 5
Childbirth Class
Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This daylong class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 9 a.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Monday, Nov. 7
Lung Cancer Screening Information
As part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, providers will be available to discuss who is eligible for a lung cancer screening and how to schedule one.
Location: Marshall University Medical Center Atrium, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required.
Location: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Surgical Weight Control Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Chef Marty Emerson will host a cooking demo with recipes to stay healthy and on track through the holidays. Registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4129
Tuesday, Nov. 8
St. Mary’s Cancer Support
Group
This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Psychologist Melissa Long will be presenting “Managing Stress During the Holidays.”
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Center for Surgical Weight
Control Webinar
This free webinar with Semeret Munie, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required.
Location: Virtual
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 16
Pulmonary Services
Information
As part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, providers will be available to discuss who is eligible for a lung cancer screening and how to schedule one, smoking cessation and the benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation.
Location: St. Vincent’s Café, Ground floor, St. Mary’s Medical Center
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Friday, Nov. 11
Heart to Heart Support
Group
This free support group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
Location: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1645
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Surgical Weight Loss
Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Thursday, Nov. 17
Center for Surgical Weight
Control Seminar
This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, M.D., is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required and masks must be worn.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118