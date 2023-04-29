HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and its member hospitals recognized laboratory staff this week, as Medical Laboratory Professionals Week was observed April 23-29.
National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is a time of recognition for all medical laboratory professionals and board-certified pathologists who are involved in the interpretation of more than 15 billion lab tests in the U.S every year.
“Laboratory professionals are truly the unsung heroes of medicine,” Matthew Brooks, director of clinical laboratory services at MHN, said in a press release. “Working behind the scenes, few people realize the impact that laboratory results have on the clinical outcome. Laboratory test results account for an estimated 70% of the patient medical record and remain integral in the physician’s ability to diagnose and provide treatment of illness and disease.”
Additionally, Brooks noted that the medical laboratory community continues to be on the front lines to combat the coronavirus global pandemic.
“For the past three years, laboratory heroes have selflessly committed to their profession and continue to be involved with the acquisition of COVID specimen preparation, processing and analysis to ensure successful extraction techniques are employed,” he said. “It is a susceptible position; however, laboratory professionals are highly trained, well-equipped, and most of all, highly motivated to provide the answer so many are desperately seeking.”
