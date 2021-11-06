HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has extended its deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
“As part of its commitment to the health care of the community, as well as the safety of patients and employees, Mountain Health Network (MHN) announced in August it would require its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of our COVID-19 Prevention Program. Due to the positive response by our employees to the program and the excellent progress they have shown in taking this important step for the community’s safety, we are extending our Oct. 31 compliance deadline,” Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer, said in a statement issued by email. “This will allow additional time for staff who have obtained their first shot to become fully vaccinated and take advantage of the added protection the COVID-19 vaccine provides for themselves and others.”
Robinson said in the statement that this extension also keeps MHN in line with other health systems across the state who have postponed the enforcement of their vaccine requirements.
“We await further guidance on both the state and federal level,” she said in the statement. “The compliance deadline will be evaluated as this guidance is provided.”
West Virginia University Medicine and Charleston Area Medical Center have also extended vaccination mandate deadlines for their workers. Both WVU and CAMC report that 95% of workers have been fully vaccinated. Robinson did not give a number or percentage of MHN employees already vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it is safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, as well as reducing the spread of the virus,” she said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
