HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network hospitals, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were recognized by the West Virginia Hospital Association for outstanding work in the Commitment to Excellence Honors Program. CHH and SMMC received Gold Honors.
“We are committed to providing our staff with safe working conditions and appropriate staffing levels that put the quality of care for our patients at the highest level,” said Hoyt Burdick, M.D., chief medical officer for MHN, in a news release. “We continually work with and listen to the suggestions from frontline staff on ways to improve and I am proud of our teams for their commitment to excellence.”
The West Virginia Hospital Association recognized CHH and SMMC for outstanding work in the following topic areas:
- Antibiotic stewardship
- Patient and family engagement
- Care transitions
- Emergency Department Information Exchange
- Hospital Improvement Innovation Network
- Influenza vaccination
- Opioid stewardship
- WVHA Discharge Data Program
“The WVHA is very proud of our honors program award winners and the commitment to excellence demonstrated by our member hospitals and health systems in serving West Virginians,” said Jim Kaufman, West Virginia Hospital Association president and CEO, in the release.
The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) is a not-for-profit statewide organization representing 63 hospitals and health systems across the continuum of care. The WVHA supports its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia by providing leadership in healthcare advocacy, education, information and technical assistance, and by being a catalyst for effective change through collaboration, consensus building and a focus on desired outcomes.
Members of the association believe it is essential, in the interest of West Virginia citizens, to have a strong health care system that supports and improves the health status of those people served by our hospitals, as well as the economic condition of the state.
The Commitment to Excellence Honors Program (Honors Program) is a way hospitals can be recognized for the outstanding work they do in pursuit of these goals.
For more information about the West Virginia Hospital Association, visit www.wvha.org.