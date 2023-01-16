HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, have resumed valet services at both hospitals.
Valet services were paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so pleased to be able to once again offer this important service to our patients,” said Holly Mount, director of patient services for MHN. “We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to work to keep everyone safer.”
As a result of valet services reopening on the CHH campus, the parking lot located to the south of the parking garage will be reserved for valet parking. In addition, a number of spots will be closed temporarily near the main entrance as Mountaineer Gas relocates a gas line.
Valets are stationed at the main entrance at CHH and at the entrances to the Outpatient Center and Radiation Oncology at SMMC.
