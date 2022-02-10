HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network (MHN) is launching a nursing tuition assistance award program to help students pursue a career in nursing, according to a news release.
The MHN Nurse Tuition Assistance Award Program covers the cost of nursing courses, books, resources and fees for students admitted to St. Mary’s School of Nursing. The program also provides up to $5,000 per semester for four semesters to selected students admitted to another participating nursing school.
In order to qualify for selection, students must have a 2.5 overall GPA, agree to work as a registered nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital or St. Mary’s Medical Center for five years after graduation, and students must maintain a 2.0 overall GPA to remain in the tuition assistance program.
“We know that the cost of education can often be an obstacle for students wishing to pursue a career in nursing, so we are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to area students to help them achieve their goals,” said Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer for MHN.
Opportunities at participating nursing schools are available for graduating high school students as well as students who are already enrolled. To apply for the program, students will need to follow the scholarship application guidelines for their selected school.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.