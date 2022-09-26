The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX well being health.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community by appointment only in September. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled from 7 to 10 a.m. through Sept. 30.

Blood profiles include 29 tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and vitamin D and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.