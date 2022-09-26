HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community by appointment only in September. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled from 7 to 10 a.m. through Sept. 30.
Blood profiles include 29 tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and vitamin D and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
The profiles will only be available at HIMG, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call the Mountain Health Network Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Future profiles will be available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in November.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.