HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will host a Community Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
Human resources representatives from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG will be available to accept resumes and discuss open support staff positions, including housekeeping, food service and clerical support.
The job fair is an outreach of MHN to minority communities to target job candidates who have been traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.
For more information, call 304-526-1044.