HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network invites community members to register for upcoming Stop the Bleed courses, which teach bystanders how to perform life-saving measures while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
“A bleeding injury can happen anywhere. We’ve all seen it happen too often — on the news or in everyday life. Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters. Instead of being a witness, you can become an immediate responder because you know how to stop the bleed,” said Jennifer Murray, manager of trauma services at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Virtual courses offered by the hospital are scheduled for:
10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15
10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23
10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8
Register for this free virtual course by emailing trauma@chhi.org or calling 304-526-2239.
St. Mary’s Medical Center Trauma Services is also scheduling both virtual and on-site trainings. To schedule training with SMMC, call Ronda Brown, trauma injury prevention/outreach coordinator, at 304-526-1663 or 304-416-0599.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.