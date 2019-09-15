HUNTINGTON — The Huntington area is encouraged to "Paint the Town Pink" — a new awareness initiative organized by Mountain Health Network — in recognition of breast cancer awareness month in October.
Businesses are asked to decorate their storefronts in creative ways to demonstrate their support, be it with pink lighting, banners, signage or anything pink.
The event will be kicked off with a ceremonial pink lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Refreshments will follow at the nearby Huntington's Kitchen. Pink-themed T-shirts will also be on sale for $15, benefiting the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center breast cancer relief funds.
Businesses looking to participate can call Shawn Jordan, manager of media and production at Cabell Huntington, at 304-399-6742. Businesses looking to have their logos changed pink for the month can contact Amy Frasure of Bullseye Media at 304-550-0085.
Both hospitals, both within Mountain Health Network's system, will also encourage staff and the community to wear pink the following day, Oct. 1.
"Paint the Town Pink" is the evolution of an event Cabell Huntington Hospital hosted last year when the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center was lit pink for the month of October, explained Kevin Fowler, Cabell Huntington Hospital, in a network release.
"This year, we're asking the community to join us in showing support for breast cancer. We want to flip a citywide switch of awareness," Fowler said.
"Paint the Town Pink" is the first of a month full of breast cancer awareness events planned throughout the month by Cabell Huntington and St. Mary's. These include free screenings, the annual Ladies in Pink Luncheon, and the breast cancer survivors' dinners. A complete list of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities can be found at www.cabellhuntington.org or www.st-marys.org.