HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and the West Virginia Pharmacists Association have partnered to offer the WVPA Collaborative Practice Summit.
The summit is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the St. Mary’s Conference Center at 2849 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The event is free for Mountain Health Network pharmacists and West Virginia Pharmacists Association members.
Registration is required, and seating is limited. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
Collaborative pharmacy practice rules and regulations in West Virginia will be shared, as will best practices for implementing collaborative practice agreements in the outpatient and inpatient settings. Speakers include Krista Capehart of the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy; Samantha Wright of Marshall Health Family Medicine; and Emmeline Paintsil of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.
