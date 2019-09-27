HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has published its first assessment of its three-state, 23-county service area’s needs, including a three-year plan to improve the overall health of the region.
The study was approved by the boards of Mountain Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center this month. This is the third time Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s have devised a three-year improvement plan, but their first as a combined health system under Mountain Health.
Mountain Health was created in 2018 with Cabell Huntington’s acquisition of St. Mary’s to oversee both hospitals. The system also includes a management services agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, though it was not included in the plan.
The 2019-22 plan, built around the findings of Mountain Health’s assessment, says it addresses two major priority needs particular to its service area: behavioral health and substance use disorder, and chronic disease prevention and management.
The plan outlines specific goals to address those needs for the next three years both for the health system collectively and specific roles for Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s as individual facilities.
For addressing substance use disorder and mental health matters, for example, Mountain Health’s duty as a whole system will include continued partnerships with outside city and county agencies, support of the new PROACT treatment facility, and create support groups and other community engagement opportunities.
The two hospitals will have their own roles as well. Cabell Huntington, for example, will continue its services and partnerships for treating neonatal abstinence syndrome and childhood abuse and neglect cases at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. St. Mary’s will support the Compass program, a wellness program for Huntington’s first responders, and offer in-patient behavioral health services, among other tasks.
The emphasis of Mountain Health’s chronic disease management and prevention facet is primarily on obesity and heart disease, and tobacco use and lung disease — both prevalent in the region.
Mountain Health’s overall goals include providing easier transportation to treatment, launching a telemedicine program, and supporting awareness and screening opportunities.
Cabell Huntington’s role includes education through Huntington’s Kitchen and care for homebound patients through its partnership with Marshall Health. St. Mary’s roles include partnering with Harvard’s Joslin Diabetes Center to provide disease management, offer tobacco cessation and provide nutrition counseling.
The community needs assessment, which drove the 2019-22 plan, was conducted between February and June to determine the health trends in Mountain Health’s service area compared with the nation and the state. The study included outside data sources and input from consumers and partners through a survey and focus groups.
Mountain Health identifies its service area in West Virginia as Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties; in Kentucky as Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence and Martin counties; and in Ohio as Gallia, Lawrence, Meigs and Scioto counties.
As of 2018, the population of that area is estimated at 1,062,424, according to Mountain Health, and includes 48 ZIP codes. The above 23 counties account for 95% of patients at Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s, the health system says.